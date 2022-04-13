‘Ted’ Series at Peacock From Seth MacFarlane Sets Main Cast, Adds Co-Showrunners

Seth MacFarlane’s “Ted” series adaptation at Peacock is taking shape. Variety has learned the live-action comedy has added three new cast members as well as co-showrunners.

Firstly, MacFarlane is officially onboard to reprise the voice role of Ted, the foul-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear he played in the two “Ted” movies. This is in addition to creating the series and serving as executive producer, director, and co-showrunner.

Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, and frequent MacFarlane collaborator Scott Grimes have also been cast in the show. Furthermore, “Modern Family” executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh have joined the series to serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. The show was first ordered at Peacock in June 2021.

In the series, it’s 1993 and Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.

Burkholder (“Parenthood”) will play the role of John Bennett. John is a good guy and likeable teen who is, however, still in his awkward phase. With Ted’s help, John is doing his best to navigate adolescence.

Whigham (“The Punisher,” “13 Reasons Why”) will appear as Blaire Bennett. Blaire is a smart and politically correct college student who’s living with her Uncle Matty, Aunt Susan and younger cousin John. She is not afraid to be outspoken and frequently clashes with her more traditionalist family.

Grimes (“Oppenheimer,” “The Orville”) will play Matty Bennett. Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family, and doesn’t like anyone challenging him, particularly his liberal-minded niece, Blaire.

MacFarlane executive produces “Ted” via Fuzzy Door, with Erica Huggins of Fuzzy Door also executive producing. Other executive producers include Alana Kleiman and Jason Clark. Clark previously produced the “Ted” films. UCP and MRC Television will produce the series.

The first “Ted” movie was released in 2012. It proved to be a major box office hit, grossing nearly $550 million on a budget of $65 million. A sequel was released in 2015, grossing over $215 million. Both films were produced by Universal Pictures and MRC Films. Along with the voice of MacFarlane, the films starred Mark Wahlberg, Jessica Barth, and Giovanni Ribisi, with Mila Kunis starring in the first film and Amanda Seyfried starring in the second.

The “Ted” series falls under the sizable overall TV deal MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door signed with UCP in 2020. It is the second series order to come out of the deal thus far. Variety exclusively reported in March 2021 that Fuzzy Door would produce a new Peacock science series hosted by Bill Nye called “The End Is Nye.” That show is due to debut later this year.

