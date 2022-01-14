‘Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh Signs With WME – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Toheeb Jimoh, who broke out this past year on the Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso, has signed with WME for representation.

In the Apple TV+ sports comedy from creators Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence, which has exploded as a pop culture phenomenon since its August 2020 debut, the actor portrays Nigerian football player Sam Obisany.

Jimoh, who was honored as this year’s Breakthrough Artist at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, will soon start production on Ted Lasso Season 3, after wrapping production on Amazon Prime’s The Power. The original drama series based on the bestselling novel by Naomi Alderman is set in the dystopian future and follows a group of girls who suddenly gain mysterious powers that allow them to electrocute people with their hands.

Jimoh garnered strong reviews for his performance as the titular character in Jimmy McGovern’s one-off drama Anthony for the BBC and can currently be seen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

His theater work includes an Ian Charleson Award nominated performance in Robert Hastie’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Sheffield Crucible and, most recently, Nine Lessons and Carols at the Almeida Theatre.

Jimoh continues to be represented by B-Side Management, Tapestry London and attorney Darren Tratner.