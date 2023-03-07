‘Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt & Brett Goldstein Talk The Show’s Future – The Hamden Journal

The mystery behind whether Ted Lasso will continue beyond the conclusion of Season 3 grows deeper.

Series executive producer and star Brendan Hunt spoke to The Hamden Journal on Tuesday ahead of the show’s March 15 premiere and weighed in on the future of the show.

“It’s not necessarily the end of the series. It’s just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing,” he said echoing the words of fellow EP Jason Sudeikis who spoke to The Hamden Journal on Monday. “We never even knew for sure we’d be able to tell all three parts—and suddenly, here we are. So, there will be some type of closure to this beat but closure is not necessarily the end.”

When asked if the show could continue into a fourth season without Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) at the center, Hunt played coy.

“It would be all about Beard in a new band he starts and they go to a different tropical location each episode,” he teased. “I talked to Tim Cook about and he’s pretty excited so I think that’s going to happen.”

Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent and writes on the series, shared his idea for a possible spinoff while expertly avoiding giving a straight answer about the show beyond Season 3. However, he did reveal the season finale will be a proper conclusion and won’t be left open-ended.

“Everyone is on a journey this season and who knows where that journey will end?” he said. “Who knows? I mean, I know because I’ve seen it but you’ll find out.”

He added, “Here’s the truth: Five of the lead characters die in the end. I think one of the reasons it’s like, ‘Is this the final season?’ is because it depends on whether Jason is open to doing ghost Ted. I have pitched him this and he said he’d think about it but I’m not sure how Apple will feel about the idea. I think what we’ve done as a creative team is constantly surprising people and I don’t think anyone thinks Season 4 will have a ghost Ted haunting the lockers.”

What fans can expect from Season 3 is the continuation of Darth Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) journey to the Dark Side as he attempts to out-coach his nemesis, Ted Lasso. AFC Richmond is the talk of the town but not in a good way. The team needs to up their game if they want to prove everyone wrong about their potential. There will be some new faces to get to know and some who are returning for what could be the final season of the Emmy Award-winning series.