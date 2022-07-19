‘Ted Lasso’ Stars Prepare To Say Goodbye As Apple Series Shoots Final Episodes of Third & Likely Final Season

The cast of Apple TV+‘s Ted Lasso is filming Season 3, which is believed to be the final installment of the multiple Emmy Award-winning series, and they’re not ready to say goodbye.

(L-R) Kola Bokinni, Jeremy Swift, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, James Lance, Cristo Fernández, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Sarah Niles and Phil Dunster – Credit: Getty

“We are halfway through shooting Season 3 and I would like to pause things because I’m not ready to say goodbye to her in three episodes,” Hannah Waddingham told Deadline on Monday night at the Ted Lasso FYC event in Los Angeles.

She added, “Brett and I were talking about [saying goodbye] earlier and we’re both a little bit in denial but have been expecting it since the word go at the same time. It’s like a long, slow mourning. I love her, man. She’s the girl—my girl— that I’m walking along next to and serving. I know that sounds dramatic but that’s how I feel. I feel her rippling through my bloodstream and I’m not ready to not walk with her anymore.”

Waddingham revealed she didn’t think executive producer and star Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular soccer coach, would really end the comedy after three successful seasons—and neither did fans.

“I thought Jason would be pushed and pushed [to keep going],” she said. “I have an immense sadness because she’s brought quite a lot to my life. Jason has as well—an immeasurable amount. He has changed my life. He’s changed how I view people.”

Waddingham, who earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021, was very tip-lipped about what’s ahead for Rebecca but teased a shift is coming.

“When we see Rebecca again, she’s a boss ass b**ch,” Waddingham said proudly. “She’s 100 percent boss ass b**ch and then some. She’s fully there because she wants to be and there’s a change in her that I think was much needed. She’s leading that group of players and wants the best for them.”

She continued, “As far as her personal life is concerned, it’s delicious chaos as usual. That’s life, right? You never have everything sorted.”

Jimoh, who plays soccer star Sam Obisanya in the series, was also mum about whether or not Sam and Rebecca will continue dating in the new season.

“I can’t tell you anything about that! I can’t spill the beans,” the newly minted Emmy-nominee shared with a laugh. “What I can say is that we do get into Sam’s love life a little bit this season and it will be very interesting for people to see how that all unfolds and where it goes. You’ll see what his relationship with Rebecca is like and what it turns into. It will be really interesting no matter what side of the fence you’re on, whether you’re a TedBecca fan or SamBecca fan. There’s going to be a really interesting resolution for all the characters.”

Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni – Credit: GETTY

In the Season 2 finale, Sam finds a business space he hopes to turn into a Nigerian restaurant and in turn, a space for Nigerian immigrants and other non-native Londoners can feel like they belong.

“First you find yourself in this country, you find your family in this new country, and then you find your community so you can start laying down roots in your adopted new home. This is an immigrant story,” he said. “Now Sam is investing in a business with the hope of welcoming people in. In Season 2, Sam talks about how he hasn’t had proper Nigerian food since arriving here so he makes that space for himself and that’s how he cements his ties back home here. He wants other Nigerians in London to find the restaurant and that they’ll find themselves there. I really identified with Sam’s story because it’s my story and my parent’s story too.”

He added, “Sam will also find challenges while trying to get the restaurant off the ground. It isn’t going to be smooth sailing. Sam will do some stuff and there will be consequences to his actions in both good and bad ways. Not everyone is going to allow this new kid to be outspoken politically. It does come with consequences and not everyone is going to respond like Ted and the team does. We will see him wrestle with that and hopefully overcome it.”

Similar to Waddingham, Jimoh is also struggling with departing from the series and the character that changed his life’s trajectory.

“I feel Sam Obisanya in every fiber of my being,” he shared. “I really identify with this character, he’s been a dream to play. Across this three-season journey, I’ve gotten to understand him as a person. I could play him in my sleep now. It will be extremely difficult to say goodbye to him. I hope there’s more, man, I really do. There are so many more stories to tell. Fingers crossed we get to do that. Who knows what that looks like? Maybe we can come back after taking some time off? I think there will be a lot of tears shed when we have to say our final words.”

For Bokinni, he teases his character Captain Isaac McAdoo is “trying to understand what it takes to be a leader” when the series returns. “He’s dealing with responsibility and pressure, and trying to take it all in stride,” he said.

He added about saying goodbye to Ted Lasso, “I’m preparing myself as much as I can. I’ve always taken this job one day at a time. I’m enjoying the journey. Working on this show has helped me grow up a little bit. When I started Ted Lasso, I was 26 and soon I’m going to be 30. I’ve gone from being a boy to a man, same as Isaac. I’ve been on quite a journey with him. I will leave the experience with a new understanding of patience and. the importance of listening. Listening is key.”

