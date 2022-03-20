‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Will Have “A Bunch Of Surprises; Curveballs” – The Hamden Journal

Ted Lasso fans rejoice, Season 3 is underway.

“We started [shooting] a week ago,” producer Kip Kroeger told The Hamden Journal on the PGA awards red carpet Saturday night.

As for what we can expect to see of the new upcoming season, producer Liza Katzer said:

“I think it’s just more of what everyone loves and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters.”

“It’s deeper into the backstories,” Kroeger said. “You know, we’re going to get a little more information about where they came from.”

“And knowing those guys there’s bound to be a bunch of surprises, things you didn’t see coming, some curveballs in there,” added producer and director Declan Lowney.

But will the show end on this third season, or can we expect a Season 4… and more?

“That is the question,” Katzer laughed. “We don’t know. We hope it goes on… Initially we were down for three, but it’s up in the air at the moment.”

“Somebody’s always said there would only be three seasons,” Kroeger said.

The mega-hit Apple TV+ show follows the trails and tribulations of American transplant Ted (Jason Sudeikis) as he struggles to figure out coaching a U.K. soccer team. It cleaned up at last year’s Emmys and took home SAG awards earlier this year for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, with its star Sudeikis winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for the second consecutive year.