‘Ted Lasso’ Honors Late Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl – The Hamden Journal

Ted Lasso paid tribute to late soccer journalist Grant Wahl during the latest episode of the Apple TV+ series’ third season.

At the conclusion of the “Big Week” episode, the words “In memory of Grant Wahl” appeared on the screen as the end credits, which included one for Wahl, rolled. Earlier in the episode, Coach Beard, played by Brendan Hunt, is seen carrying Wahl’s nonfiction book The Beckham Experiment, which follows David Beckham as he makes the move from football to Major League Soccer.

Wahl’s widow Celine Gounder expressed her thanks to stars Jason Sudeikis, Hunt and Brett Goldstein along with an image of the tribute card.

“It ain’t no use to sit and wonder why, babe… Thank you,@jasonsudeikis, @brendanhunting, @brettgoldstein. This episode means so much to me and my family,” Gounder wrote.

Hunt, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, said Wahl was extraordinarily helpful in developing the character of Trent Crimm, a journalist who covers the fictional Richmond F.C. in Season 3.

“So we reached out to him [Wahl] with a few questions, hoping he might have some time to give us some quick answers,” Hunt told IndieWire in an interview. “He gave us voluminous responses to every single question that were so helpful. Putting the Trent story together, he was just so generous with his time. It’s a really, really terrible loss.”

Wahl died unexpectedly of an aortic aneurism December 9 while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He collapsed in the press room shortly before the end of the Netherlands-Argentina match. Wahl was 49.