Ted Lasso crew is ready to believe again in first season 3 teaser

Apple TV+ is gearing up for the much-anticipated season 3 premiere of its juggernaut comedy, Ted Lasso. On Tuesday, the streamer revealed the first teaser and, finally, when fans can expect the new episodes: March 15. The premiere will be followed by a new episode each Wednesday, making this the first Apple TV+ series to launch mid-week.

In the preview, which you can check out below, the whole AFC Richmond crew (minus, Nate, of course) attempt to create their own versions of Coach Lasso’s famous “BELIEVE” sign. Fans of the series will recall that, in the contentious season 2 finale, Nate (Nick Mohammed) ripped up the sign in an act of rage. By the episode’s end, it was revealed that he had officially gone to the dark side by becoming the new manager for Rupert (Anthony Head) and West Ham.

When Roy, Jamie, Rebecca, Keeley, Sam, Isaac, Dani, and Higgins reveal their yellow-and-blue inspirational signs, they turn out exactly how you’d expect. While surveying the results with Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Ted (Jason Sudeikis) delivers one of his classic Lassoisms, “Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seeing.”

Per the official logline, the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso will follow the newly promoted AFC Richmond, which faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League, while Nate, now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard.

Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it — what else? — their best shot, anyway. The comedy also stars Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance.

While Apple TV+ is still mum on whether or not the series will end after season 3, star and writer Brett Goldstein previously said that was the plan. “We are writing it like that,” he said. “It was planned as three.” He then joked, “Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

For his part, Sudeikis, who is also an executive producer of the show, has said many times that the series was always meant to be three seasons. “The story that’s being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know, and understood,” he previously said. “I’m glad that [Apple TV+ is] willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

However, Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence still believes. “The initial story Jason had in his head is a three-season arc, [but] I’m hopeful there’s more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three seasons,” he said. “Hey, in my head, I’m like, Ted Lasso moves home and he should coach the professional team that’s a block away from Jason’s home in real life.”

Whether or not it’s the end, season 3 starts streaming on Apple TV+ on March 15.

