‘Ted Lasso’ Cast To Discuss Mental Well-Being At White House With President, First Lady – The Hamden Journal

Jason Sudeikis and the cast of the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso will meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss the importance of addressing mental health to promote overall well-being.

Specifics on what will be discussed with the cast will be released on White House social channels.

A statement announcing the meeting added, “Ted Lasso” has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination, and the Lasso philosophy to “believe.”

Cast members joining the discussion include Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris and James Lance.