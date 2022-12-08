Ted Cruz’s Bi Daughter OK After Rushed to Hospital, Rep Says

Ted Cruz

Authorities were called to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s Texas home late Tuesday over reports that a teen had self-inflicted stab wounds, police told ABC affiliate KTRK.

Cruz has two daughters, ages 11 and 14.

The outlet reported that Houston police responded to a call that a 14-year-old had stab wounds on their arms in the River Oaks neighborhood. The teen’s identity was not disclosed.

The teen was rushed to the hospital.

“This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is OK,” a representative for Cruz told The Daily Beast. They added that there “were no serious injuries.”

“The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”

Cruz’s eldest daughter shared on TikTok early this year that she was bisexual.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are concerned that someone you know may be, resources are available to help. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 is for people of all ages and identities.

The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860.