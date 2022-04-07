Ted Cruz Went After Mr. T And Twitter Users Pitied The Fool

Reuters

Maldives shelters sanctioned Russian billionaires’ yachts

A day after coal and fertilizer billionaire Andrey Melnichenko was placed on the European Union’s sanctions list on March 9, his superyacht Motor Yacht A stopped broadcasting its location while in Maldives’ waters, maritime data shows. In Italy, four days later, authorities seized another of Melnichenko’s vessels – the world’s largest sailing yacht, estimated by Italian financial police to be worth $578 million. Switching off devices that allow authorities to track a ship’s whereabouts can help keep yachts out of their sight.