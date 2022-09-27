Ted Cruz ripped for claiming Chrissy Teigen didn’t have abortion

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz controversially claimed that Chrissy Teigen suffered a miscarriage in 2020 but has now chosen to “characterize” it as an abortion to score woke political points.

Teigen, 36, lost her third child — whom she and husband John Legend, 43, named Jack — when she suffered a placental abruption and had to deliver the fetus at 20 weeks.

Placental abruption occurs when the placenta separates from the uterus and cuts off nutrients and oxygen to the fetus. The complication can kill both the mother and unborn child.

At the time the model told fans she suffered a miscarriage but earlier this month she revealed that her late son, Jack, died in a “life-saving abortion.”

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” the model and television personality said at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit.

“An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Cruz said the procedure would be legal in all 50 states, and unaffected by the Roe v. Wade reversal. Verdict with Ted Cruz

Teigen told the crowd she “hadn’t made sense of it that way” until the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

She said she had been sympathizing with the people who would have had to make difficult choices when Legend reminded her she had been one of them.

However, Cruz, a Texas Republican, weighed in on the personal matter last week on his podcast “Verdict With Ted Cruz,” when asked about it by co-host Liz Wheeler.

He sensationally suggested that she recast her experience because of the “political context.”

Chrissy Teigen had a life-saving procedure in 2020 and delivered a dead fetus 20 months into her third pregnancy. Instagram

“She may want to characterize it as abortion in this political context but she described it at the time as a miscarriage and it certainly sounds like that was an accurate description,” he said.

“If there’s a medical procedure in that context, it’s not an abortion. And it is the law in all 50 states, and it should be the law in all 50 states, that … that … that doctors can intervene to save the life of the mother even if it means tragically losing the child.

“There is nobody, even the … the … the most robust pro-life advocates, nobody argues that that that when the mother’s life is in danger that you can’t take extraordinary medical steps to preserve the mother’s life.”

People were quick to slam the senator’s claims online.

“WHEN DID “DOCTOR” CRUZ GET HIS MEDICAL LICENSE?” one Twitter user seethed.

“Senator @tedcruz seems to think he has a better idea of @chrissyteigen’s medical procedure than she does,” another wrote.

Another angry critic chimed in, tweeting: “Last I checked Ted Cruz is not a gynecologist and doesn’t have a uterus.”