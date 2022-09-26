Ted Cruz hails ‘spectacular’ election win for Italy’s far-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni

Sen. Ted Cruz had one word — “spectacular” — for Giorgia Meloni’s victory speech after her far-right party won the most votes in Italy’s national election Sunday, leaving Meloni poised to become the European country’s first female prime minister.

The Texas Republican tweeted out his response to Meloni’s speech early Monday, linking to a video of her address as a right-wing coalition led by the Brothers of Italy party won a majority in the elections.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also praised Meloni’s speech, though Greene misspelled the prospective new prime minister’s first name.

“So beautifully said. Congratulations to Giorgio Meloni and to the people of Italy​,” Greene said on Twitter.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tweeted that he and his Republican colleagues are ready to work with Meloni as she takes the helm of the Italian government. ​

“Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and the winners of the Italian elections. We look forward to working with her and other Italian leaders to advance our shared interests. America is stronger when Italy is strong, sovereign, prosperous, and free,” he said.

Giorgia Meloni is poised to become Italy’s first female prime minister. Piero Tenagli/IPA/SplashNews.com

Sen Ted Cruz tweeted out Giorgia Meloni’s speech and called it “spectacular.” Chris Rusanowsky/ZUMA Press Wire

The alliance of conservative parties — including Matteo Salvini’s League and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party — are expected to create the county’s most right-wing government since World War II.

Cruz and Greene linked to an excerpt of Meloni’s speech in which she laid out her party’s themes of personal identity.

“​​Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves​,” Meloni, 45, said, according to a translation.

Meloni​, whose Brothers of Italy party’s origins reach back to the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement​ formed by dictator Benito Mussolini, struck ​a ​chord of unity ​for all Italians.​

“If we are called to govern this nation, we will do it for everyone, we will do it for all Italians and we will do it with the aim of uniting the people,” Meloni said. “Italy chose us. We will not betray it, as we never have.”​

With Post wires