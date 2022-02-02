Ted Cruz Gets Flooded With Cancun Jokes After Suggesting Texans Prepare For Storm

A winter storm is headed toward Texas, and that means Sen. Ted Cruz’s Twitter account is getting flooded with snarky comments.

The storm is producing snowfall, rain and sleet from Colorado and New Mexico to the Great Lakes right now.

Since Texas is one of the affected states, Cruz offered storm-related tips in a tweet on Wednesday,

This is the sort of standard tweet that politicians normally send out during dangerous weather events. But for Cruz, it didn’t generate the typical response.

Instead, it was a reminder of how he ditched his constituents during a historic winter storm last February in order to cool his heels in sunny Cancun, Mexico.

Naturally, Twitter users flooded Cruz’s Twitter page with all sorts of snarky comments.

Cruz’s winter escape to Cancun remains a sore subject for many. But amazingly, he hasn’t gotten that message.

On Tuesday, in a tweet regarding rising prices, he made a joke about it.

The reception to that tweet wasn’t great, either.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.