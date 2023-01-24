Ted Cruz calls for search of Biden papers at University of Delaware

​Sen. Ted Cruz has demanded authorities go through President Biden’s papers held at the University of Delaware after more classified material dating back to Biden’s time in the Senate were discovered at his Wilmington residence last week.

“The next step in this scandal is going to be, OK, if Biden’s Senate documents include classified documents outside of classified settings — which is illegal — how many more classified documents are illegally in his Senate papers?” the Texas Republican said Monday on his “Verdict” podcast.

Cruz said the university, Biden’s alma mater, has more than 1,800 boxes from his 36 years in the Senate.

The lawmaker added that the school “presumably” does not have a SCIF — a sensitive compartmented information facility required to view the most highly sensitive of classified documents.

“During the 2020 campaign, there was a concerted media effort to try to get access to those documents. In particular, there were allegations of sexual harassment raised against Joe Biden, and the media wanted to examine the documents on those allegations of sexual harassment. The University of Delaware has said, ‘Nope, they’re not releasing the documents to anybody until two years after Biden retires from public life,’” he said.

“I am right now calling for the Department of Justice, for the FBI to examine all 1,850 boxes of those Senate records to see how many additional classified documents are in those records,” Cruz continued. “The answer should be none. But given Biden’s pattern, we should have zero confidence that there are not multiple classified documents within those 1,850 boxes of Senate records.”





Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called for a search of President Biden’s papers being stored at the University of Delaware. Getty Images





President Biden, speaking at the University of Delaware commencement on May 28, 2022, donated his Senate papers to the school. AFP via Getty Images

The president’s lawyer confirmed on Saturday that an FBI search of Biden’s Wilmington home on Friday turned up another six items marked classified.

Biden has found himself engulfed in a scandal surrounding the documents after it was revealed earlier this month that classified papers had been found at the Penn Biden Center think-tank in Washington on Nov. 2 — just six days before the midterm elections.

Subsequent searches of Biden’s Delaware home in December and earlier this month found more documents.





Classified documents were found at President Biden’s Delaware home. AP

The Justice Department, which conducted Friday’s hunt, is now reportedly considering expanding their searches to other locations connected to the president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, on Jan. 12 to investigate Biden’s handling of the classified documents.

In November, Garland named veteran prosecutor Jack Smith to investigate former President Donald Trump after boxes of classified documents were uncovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in an FBI raid in August.