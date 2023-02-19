Technical Snafu Hits Supporting Actress Presentation – The Hamden Journal

An unfortunate lost-in-translation snafu happened at the BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London tonight, after Best Supporting Actress presenter Troy Kotsur announced Kerry Condon as the winner for her performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

BAFTA confirms to The Hamden Journal that Condon’s name was on the card, but the sign language interpreter providing voiceover for the audience mistakenly announced Carey Mulligan – nominated in the category for She Said – as the winner.

Kotsur, and his on-stage British Sign Language interpreter, moved quickly to correct the error, ensuring Condon alone rose to travel to the stage. We are told BAFTA and the BBC will also correct the error in their editing process ahead of the awards’ TV broadcast later this evening. While the last four categories presented today will air live on the BBC, the rest of the show will broadcast on a delay.

Condon and her Banshees co-star Barry Keoghan picked up the trophies for Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor, pipping stateside favorites Angela Bassett and Ke Huy Quan.