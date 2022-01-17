Technical Indicator Points to Bitcoin Price Bounce

Motley Fool

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano Continue Positive Push This Weekend

Top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) each continued higher on Saturday. Of course, Bitcoin saw its worst start to the year since its inception, making this rebound week an important one for traders to watch. Cardano continues to gain ground, following this week’s news that the Cardano Forest, a project run by the Cardano Foundation, hit a major milestone of planting 1 million trees.