Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple is Working on A New Golden Opportunity

In the beginning, there was the Macintosh. Then came the iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and everything in between.

Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report has managed to find products that increase revenue and preserve some of the fattest profit margins a company can claim.

To complement the product line, the Cupertino, Calif., group led by Tim Cook began to build an empire in services as well: AppleOne, AppleCare Technical Support, loans in partnership with Citizens One Personal Loans  (CFG) – Get Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Report, and the Apple Card with Goldman Sachs  (GS) – Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Report

