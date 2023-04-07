Tech Stocks Have Been on Fire. Earnings Could Spell Trouble.

Ah, April. The crack of the bat. The smell of fresh-cut grass. The frantic search for year-old receipts. And the sound of conference calls ringing in the air. It’s baseball season. It’s tax season. And even better, it’s first-quarter earnings season.

The first quarter of 2023 was a remarkably profitable one for tech investors, helping to turn the corner on a nightmarish 2022. Stocks that were pummeled last year have rebounded with strong gains. The seven tech companies with market values above $500 billion—



Apple



(ticker: AAPL),



Microsoft



(MSFT),



Alphabet



(GOOGL),



Amazon.com



(AMZN),



Nvidia



(NVDA),



Tesla



(TSLA), and



Meta Platforms



(META)—have each rallied at least 20% in 2023, outstripping a 7% gain for the



S&P 500



index. Investors think the Federal Reserve is nearly finished tightening monetary policy—and they anticipate steady and then declining rates. As a result, miserable first-quarter results—and they almost certainly are going to be pretty bad—might not matter.