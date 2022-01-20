The Hamden Journal

Tech Leads Rebound, China Rates, Netflix and AMD-5 Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, January 20:

1. — Stock Futures Bounce After Tech Falls Into Correction 

U.S. equity futures traded higher Thursday, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar held steady against its global peers, as investors continue to track interest rate markets ahead of next week’s Fed policy meeting.

Tech stocks were also on the move, with traders eyeing beaten-down shares in the Nasdaq Composite, which fell into correction territory — defined as a 10% slide from a recent high — during the Wednesday session.

With between three and four rate hikes anticipated from the Fed this year, traders and investors are also looking at the difference in response from policymakers around the world, with China cutting rates in order to stoke post-pandemic growth and the European Central Bank hinting Wednesday that it may not need to move as ‘boldly’ as the Fed to tame record inflation in the region. 

