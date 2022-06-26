Tech Helps Stocks Extend Global Rally; Yen Climbs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks extended a climb Monday, bolstered by the technology sector, as investors evaluated whether inflation is close to cresting and the chances of skirting a recession amid monetary tightening.

An Asian share index jumped over 1%, helped by Chinese tech firms as well as gains in Japan. US futures inched lower in the wake of a more than 3% Friday surge on Wall Street that cemented the best week for global stocks in a month.

Treasuries were steady. Yields have retreated from June highs as growth worries take center stage, leaving the US 10-year rate at 3.13%. Whether that marks the end of the Treasury bear market is another live debate.

The yen strengthened against the dollar, while a greenback gauge dipped.

Oil traded around $107 a barrel, sapped again by concerns about demand. Traders are also monitoring a summit of the Group of Seven leaders, who plan to commit to indefinite support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. The G-7 in addition is weighing a price cap on Russian oil.

Investors are parsing incoming data to work out if the highest inflation in a generation is close to topping out. In time, that could give policy makers latitude to ease up on sharp interest-rate hikes. A more troubling scenario is of lasting price pressures and tighter policy even as the global economy falters.

“There’s a feeling that things aren’t as bad as we thought they were going to be,” Carol Pepper, founder of Pepper International, said on Bloomberg Radio. She added “there’s a hope that perhaps we’ve oversold, perhaps there’s not going to be a recession.”

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Friday she favors another 75 basis-point rate increase in July. Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said fears of a US recession are overblown.

Elsewhere, Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes.

The US, UK, Japan and Canada also plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during the G-7 summit. Prices for the precious metal rose.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and a range of other tokens weakened slightly but the largest virtual coin held above $21,000.

What to watch this week:

China industrial profits, US durable goods, Monday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly comments, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak at ECB event, Wednesday

US GDP, Wednesday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Wednesday

China PMI, Thursday

US consumer income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone CPI; US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 3.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.5%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 1.6%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.7%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures increased 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0560, up 0.1%

The Japanese yen was at 134.64 per dollar, up 0.4%

The offshore yuan was at 6.6858 per dollar, down 0.1%

Bonds

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $107.47 a barrel

Gold was at $1,834.48 an ounce, up 0.4%

