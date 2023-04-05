Tech executive Bob Lee dead in reported stabbing in San Francisco

A man stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco was well-known tech executive Bob Lee, sources told CBS Bay Area.

The 43-year-old Lee was the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin. He also started Cash App and was a former chief technology officer of Square.

MobileCoin issued a statement saying Lee had died, Bloomberg reports. The statement didn’t say how.

Officers responded at about 2:35 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, police said.

The city’s medical examiner’s office hadn’t yet identified the victim as of Tuesday evening, but friends of Lee told CBS Bay Area he was the victim.

MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee / Credit: MobileCoin

No arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police haven’t released any details about any possible suspects.

On Twitter Tuesday evening, a flood of messages eulogized Lee. Many included his @crazybob Twitter handle.

