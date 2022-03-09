Tebow tries to match most bench press reps at 2022 NFL Combine

Former Gator Great Tim Tebow didn’t take part in the bench press during his NFL Combine workout in 2010. However, on Monday, he showed the world what he could do at 34 years old while promoting his new book Mission Possible which is released Tuesday. His latest book will be the sixth one that he has written. He was aiming to match Boston College’s Zion Johnson who put up 32 this past week.

The former Heisman Trophy winner quickly rattled off 30 reps of 225 pounds. On his 31st, he struggled but managed to finish it off but failed to tie Johnson’s mark.

Only 44 quarterbacks have performed the bench press at the combine since 1987 with 11 of them managing to complete 20 or more reps. The current record is held by Hartwick College’s Jason Boltus who did 26 in 2009.

It’s safe to say if Tebow competed in the bench press at the 2010 combine he likely would’ve shattered Boltus’ record.

Florida fans can watch the video below.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

