Teaser trailer drops for Bong Joon Ho’s first film since ‘Parasite”

Warner Bros. has dropped the teaser trailer for “Mickey 17,” Bong Joon Ho’s first directorial endeavor since his 2019 Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

The upcoming sci-fi film’s plot, described as “Andy Weir’s ‘The Martian’ meets Blake Crouch’s ‘Dark Matter,’” follows Mickey7, a dispensable employee who embarks on a suicide mission to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After Mickey7 survives the mission, he goes back home and finds out that he has already been replaced by Mickey8, a clone who also has the same memories.

“Mickey 17” is based on the 2022 novel “Mickey7” by Edward Ashton and stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. In addition to directing the film and writing its script, Bong is also co-producing it. Composer Jae-il Jung, who has worked on both “Parasite” and “Squid Game,” is notably in charge of the film’s soundtrack.

The 32-second teaser trailer dropped on Monday and shows Pattinson looking at the camera while inside what appears to be a cloning chamber.

More from NextShark: Bong Joon-ho and ‘Parasite’ Cast Party Until 5 in the Morning at LA’s Koreatown

“Mickey 17” is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 29, 2024.

Featured Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

More from NextShark: ‘This is not an ending’: Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler announce breakup

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Rap legend Snoop Dogg features Asian artists Joe Flizzow, SAAY, Yung Raja on new album

Thai rapper MILLI releases new single ‘Mind Games’ featuring Jackson Wang