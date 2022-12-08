Tearful Trevor Noah Says Goodbye ‘The Daily Show’, Praises Black Women – The Hamden Journal

Trevor Noah is saying goodbye to The Daily Show after seven years.

The comedian gave a tearful goodbye to his fans in his final address at the desk, thanking everyone who has ever watched the Comedy Central show and giving particular praise to Black women for their support.

“I’m grateful to you every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said, noting that’s how comedy has always worked.

“Then I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something I’m doing is always appreciated because I know the empty seat that sits behind it,” he added. “Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it’s a critique.”

He joked that he even thanked the people who “hate-watch”. “We still got the ratings, thank you.”

The final episode featured contributions by The Daily Show correspondents as well as his friend Neal Brennan.

Noah gave a special shout out to Black women in his closing moments.

“I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas,” he said. “Who do you think teaches me, who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me. From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these black women in my life but then in America as well. I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. Because unlike everybody else Black women can’t afford to fuck around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad.”

He highlighted the work of the likes of Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay, NY Times columnist Tressie Mcmillan Cottom and MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

“I’m grateful to them, I’m grateful to you. This has been an honor,” he added.

The Daily Show, which is overseen by showrunner Jen Flanz, will return on January 17 with guest hosts including Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Al Franken, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans and Hasan Minhaj, before a new host or hosts is expected to fill the seat permanently in the fall.