Tearful Emma Raducanu sparks injury fears on eve of US Open title defence – REX

There was a moment of drama as Emma Raducanu left the court midway through Friday’s practice session ahead of her US Open title defence, apparently suffering some discomfort in her right hand.

Raducanu was tearful during a brief conversation with her latest coach Dimitry Tursunov, who put his arm around her shoulders in a consoling manner.

But there was only a brief hiatus as Raducanu soon returned to finish off a lengthy 1hr 45min session against Russia’s world No28 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The two women traded serves and groundstrokes during a practice set, only leaving the court when their booking ran out at 1pm. Raducanu was striking the ball firmly but struggling with rhythm on her serve. In breezy conditions, she aborted her ball toss on several occasions and coughed up numerous double-faults.

Raducanu was wearing some tape on her right fingers and more around her right wrist. But this has been the case throughout the American hard-court swing, and she has already notched a couple of decent results by beating former world No1s Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati.

Emma Raducanu – REX

Raducanu was due to give her pre-tournament press conference later on Friday, where any fitness issues were likely to be addressed. It is possible that she was feeling the heat on a sultry day in New York, where 60 per cent humidity and a powerful sun made for sweaty conditions during this mid-day practice.

Yet niggles and minor injuries have been a constant companion for Raducanu since her mind-boggling victory at last year’s US Open. She has gathered a lengthy medical record, including blisters on her hands and feet, the back trouble that forced her to withdraw from the Rome Masters, and the abdominal strain that restricted her practice sessions in the build-up to Wimbledon.