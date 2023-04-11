Teams that will shape the 2023 Draft: Seahawks & Raiders

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Of course the NFL had to make news over Easter weekend. Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a Baltimore Raven and we have our fantasy experts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don break down all the real life and fantasy implications of the big move.

With the Sacramento Kings set to break the longest playoff drought in the major four sports this weekend, Matt and Dalton also look at which NFL team is primed to break their postseason drought in 2023.

Meanwhile, the NFL Draft is so close you can taste it. We continue our ‘teams that will shape the 2023 draft series’ as we dive into the state of the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders – two teams potentially going in opposite directions.

Matt and Dalton look at how the Seahawks haven’t rebuilt but retooled after the historic Russell Wilson trade a year ago. They also debate if it makes sense for Seattle to consider a QB in the top 10 or build a ‘win-now’ team around Geno Smith.

To finish the show, Matt has NBC Sports’ Lawrence Jackson Jr. on to discuss where exactly the Las Vegas Raiders franchise is headed this year and why their decision with the No. 7 pick will reveal what they really think of Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback.

0:00 – Intros

2:26 – Breaking down the Odell Beckham Jr. signing for Ravens and Lamar Jackson

13:08 – Who’s ending their long NFL playoff drought this year between the Jets, Broncos and Lions?

16:14 – One year later: Is the Russell Wilson trade the most lopsided deal in NFL history?

24:08 – Should Seattle draft a QB or go “all in” with Geno Smith?

43:50 – Is Jimmy G an upgrade over Derek Carr in Vegas?

58:30 – Are the Raiders serious about drafting a QB this year?

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders are building rosters to compete right now and both have top ten picks in this year’s NFL Draft. (Photos by Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

