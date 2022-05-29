Teams interested in trading for Christian Wood this offseason

It’s obvious why teams have been intrigued with Christian Wood in the past. He’s a unicorn of a big man. That interest hasn’t waned, even in the early weeks of the offseason, sources told The Athletic. Wood is talented enough to where the Rockets can’t let him walk without getting assets back if their tenure is headed for an ending.

But if there is a shred of doubt in Houston’s mind — whether it’s from Wood, the coaching staff or the front office — about long-term prospects, the clock is ticking. Wood is no stranger to hearing his name involved in trade rumors. “I just continue to play my game,” Wood told me that month. “Continue to hoop. If anything, it’s motivation. I know all 30 teams are watching, regardless if I’m in a trade talk or not. Just motivation to keep going. It gives me a little extra step when I step on the floor.” -via The Athletic / May 27, 2022

Ben DuBose: Even though (Wood) is still young in the grand scheme, in his mid to late 20s, he’s not in alignment with your young core, which is all closer to 21. I can see, for a lot of reasons, this is the time they look to move Wood. I’ve talked to people around the league, and the general sense I get is that with some of the off-the-court concerns that exist regarding his attitude, people think he would be a better fit in a contender’s locker room where there’s a clear veteran star in place. -via HoopsHype / April 7, 2022