Teams in playoff picture, full TV schedule, kickoff times for every game

As the 2021-22 NFL regular season comes to a close, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The playoff picture is set with fourteen teams fighting for a chance to win Super Bowl 2022.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2022 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for games and more. Plus, check back often to see who advances and who goes home.

2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket

AFC Playoff Picture

(1) Tennessee Titans – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (2) Kansas City Chiefs

(6) New England Patriots vs. (3) Buffalo Bills

(5) Las Vegas Raiders vs. (4) Cincinnati Bengals

NFC Playoff Picture

(1) Green Bay Packers – 1st round bye, will face lowest remaining seed

(7) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs. (3) Dallas Cowboys

(5) Arizona Cardinals vs. (4) Los Angeles Rams

NFL Playoff Schedule 2022

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

4:30 p.m ET: (5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

8:15 p.m. ET: (6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

1:00 p.m. ET: (7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:30 p.m. ET: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

8:15 p.m. ET: (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, January 17

NFL Division Round

Saturday, January 22

Sunday, January 23

NFL Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30

Super Bowl LVI

Final 2022 NFL Playoffs Standings

Final AFC Playoff Standings

Tennessee Titans (12-5) – clinched division title, number 1 seed (home field advantage) Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) – clinched division title Buffalo Bills (11-6) – clinched division title Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) – clinched division title Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) – clinched playoff berth New England Patriots (10-7) – clinched playoff berth Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) – clinched playoff berth

Final NFC Playoff Standings

Green Bay Packers (13-4) – clinched division title, number 1 seed (home field advantage) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) – clinched division title Dallas Cowboys (12-5) – clinched division title Los Angeles Rams (12-5) – clinched division title Arizona Cardinals (11-5) – clinched playoff berth San Francisco 49ers (10-7) – clinched playoff berth Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) – clinched playoff berth

