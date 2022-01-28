Teams growing suspicious about talks between James Harden, Sixers owner
JD Shaw
@JShawNBA
NBA’s best from January 25:
– J. Embiid: 42 pts, 14 reb, 4 blk
– A. Edwards: 40 pts, 9 reb, 3 stl
– J. Tatum: 36 pts, 6 ast, +36
– J. Harden: 33 pts, 12 reb, 11 ast
– L. James: 33 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast
– J. Brown: 30 pts, 10 reb, 24 min
– N. Jokic: 28 pts, 21 reb, 9 ast – 11:31 AM
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.