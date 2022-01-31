Teammates don’t want Spencer Dinwiddie in Washington?

So, what kind of point guard can the Clippers reasonably obtain? Over the past few weeks, numerous reports have cited names like Jalen Brunson, Dennis Schröder, Kemba Walker, Goran Dragic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and John Wall as targets. Brunson embodies what the Clippers really need. He’s selfless and tough. He makes quick decisions as a playmaker, limits mistakes, and he can score with confidence all over the court. The truth is the Mavericks should be trying to keep him. And he might realistically be out of the Clippers’ price range, unless he forces his way to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade during the summer as an unrestricted free agent. Other options are less inspiring. Kemba is well past his prime. The Wizards want to move Dinwiddie because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don’t want him there. Schröder is fine, but he leans too far toward scoring and would be an awkward fit next to Jackson.

Spencer Dinwiddie on being a leader for the Wizards: “It’s an interesting situation. I spoke up a little bit early on [this season]. It wasn’t necessarily welcomed. And so, like I said, I try to do whatever’s asked of me. At the end of the day, everybody has a role to play…” – 11:16 PM

Spencer Dinwiddie says this wizard’s team needs “accountability” Also says the team’s roles are “fluid.” – 11:12 PM

Asked Spencer Dinwiddie what’s the biggest shakeup the Wizards need to turnaround the season. “Accountability”, he said. #dcaboveall – 11:12 PM

Sometimes a coach needs to commit a technical foul to give his team a needed spark, and that’s what Wes Unseld Jr. did when he complained about a foul on Spencer Dinwiddie that Unseld thought was an offensive foul on Jaren Jackson Jr. – 8:39 PM

Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. WIzards. For Wash: Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie.

Grizz staring Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.

Please set your fantasy lineups accordinly. – 7:57 PM

The Wizards’ starting lineup will be different tonight in Memphis. Wes Unseld Jr. will go with Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant. – 7:33 PM

Zach Lowe: The names I’ve heard most are Dinwiddie, who just hasn’t played very well, and Montrezl Harrell obviously because there’s just a logjam at center now that Thomas Bryant is back. -via Spotify / January 28, 2022

Some also say the Wizards are open to dealing veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who hasn’t quite meshed with Beal. The Pistons might have interest in players like Deni Avdija, Montrezl Harrell and Hachimura. Detroit could also be looking for a new home for Kelly Olynyk. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022