Team USA’s Alex Hall takes gold in slopestyle

Alex Hall needed only one run to get his first Olympic gold medal.

The four-time X Games winner, who missed out on a medal in the Big Air event he has seen the most success in, won Wednesday’s slopestyle event with a massive first run that scored a 90.01. No other skier would cross the 90-point threshold on the next two runs.

Coming in second was Hall’s compatriot Nick Goepper, who won his third Olympic medal after taking bronze in slopestyle in Sochi and silver in the same event in PyeongChang.

Here’s his second run.

It was a day of tough conditions for all skiers, which seemed to work out for Team USA. None of the 10 finalists landed a score even in the 80s in the third run, with many misfiring on tricks. Colby Stevenson, the silver medalist in last year’s Big Air event, came close to posting an American podium sweep, but an early mistake negated a string of big-time jumps.

Adding a gold and silver pushes Team USA into third in the total medal table in Beijing with 19, behind only Norway (26) and Russia (20). The Americans are also third in the gold medal count with eight, behind Norway (12) and Germany (9).