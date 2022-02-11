Team president Brad Stevens talks about Isaiah Thomas as a potential roster addition on Toucher and Rich

After an absolutely torrid 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics found themselves with five open roster spots in need of filling, and while there has since been one filled by former Celtics center Luke Kornet and another converted from a two way deal to a full one for Boston forward Sam Hauser, there’s still plenty of room on the roster with three regular slots and a two way slot vacated by Hauser on his conversion.

It probably wasn’t in Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens’ plans to talk about a particular player he found great success with early in his NBA coaching career in his appearance on the popular New England sports radio show “Toucher and Rich.”

But the team president fielded an inquiry into the possibility of that player’s — Isaiah Thomas — return just the same. “I love Isaiah,” answered Stevens. “I’ve talked to Isaiah ever since he left.”

Noting that he wasn’t going to speak in detail on the team’s plans over the radio, he did suggest that the Celtics were “going to evaluate our team, and see what we need and go from there. One of the things that we do need to do as part of this is assess (our needs).”

“We brought in some guys that really know how to play, that can really accentuate our guys, but also have a strong understanding of who they are and what they bring to the table. So we’ll assess (if) we need to add a veteran leader or do we need to add young guys that haven’t made it yet that are on … good, long contracts to add and meet the needs of our team. There’s all kinds of discussions that go on, but that does not change anything about how I feel about Isaiah, regardless of what we decide.”

“He’s just a special guy, he’s a special person, and I understand why everybody feels that way,” Stevens explained, “so, that’s my answer to that.”

As long as there is still a sliver of hope for the return of the King in the Fourth to return, we expect Stevens to have to continue answering such questions whenever a roster spot is open.

And while it very well might not be in the cards, a veteran voice like Thomas’ added to a closing of one especially unpleasant loops in Celtics history might not be a bad plan for all involved.

