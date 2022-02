LeBron James knocked down a fadeaway jumper for the decisive basket, lifting Team LeBron over Team Durant, 163-160. Stephen Curry recorded a game-high 50 points for Team LeBron, including an NBA All-Star record 16 3pt FGM, while James finished with 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Joel Embiid tallied 36 points and 10 rebounds for Team Durant in the losing effort.