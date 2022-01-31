Team culture draws transfers to UK

Jan. 31—The University of Kentucky football program has excelled using the NCAA transfer portal in recent years, and the Wildcats don’t expect that to change as they begin early preparations for the 2022-23 campaign.

Kentucky has secured the commitments of five student-athletes who played at Power Five schools this past season, with four of them already on campus in Lexington. Defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young (Ohio State), quarterback Deuce Hogan (Iowa), offensive lineman Tashawn Manning (Auburn) and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (Virginia Tech) have all enrolled ahead of the spring semester and will be available when practice begins in March. Wideout Javon Baker, a recent transfer from Alabama, will join his teammates in the summer.

All four on-campus transfers met with the media Thursday, and all four expressed unbridled excitement to be in Lexington. Though they had their own individual reasons for joining UK, each agreed that the Wildcats’ established culture was the biggest attraction.

“I saw it with my own eyes at the bowl site in Orlando,” said Manning, a former starter for Auburn’s offensive line that committed to UK on Dec. 13. “The guys, they came out and they were ready to get their work in. They were happy to get their work in. They got in and got out, and there wasn’t (anybody) trying to get everybody to turn it up a notch or trying to get guys to keep going.

“They came out with their own desire to get better.”

Manning, a 6-foot-4, 335-pounder, started every game at left guard for Auburn in 2020. He was relegated to a reserve role in 2021, though he appeared in 12 games and was heralded for his run-blocking ability. He opted to transfer when Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was fired.

Manning wants to follow in the footsteps of standout UK offensive linemen Darian Kinnard and Dare Rosenthal, who both left UK early to declare for the NFL draft.

Another transfer expected to contribute immediately is Robinson.

Robinson said he picked UK because he wanted to play in a pro-style offense — similar to Wan’Dale Robinson, whose lone season at UK after two years at Nebraska will put him in contention to be drafted into the NFL. The former four-star prospect started 29 games over three seasons with the Hokies, finishing his Virginia Tech career with 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns. Tayvion Robinson even suited up against UK in the 2019 Belk Bowl, tallying 18 yards on two receptions.

“When I came on a visit after I went into the portal, I came to a practice and sat back and watched everyone prepare before practice,” said Robinson, who entered the portal on Dec. 2 and committed to the Cats two weeks later. “Everybody in the building wanted to be here. It wasn’t like they were dragging along, feeling muggy, groggy, saying, ‘I wish I could go back and take another hour of sleep.’

“They were happy to be here.”

Henry-Young, a 6-4, 265-pound Cincinnati native and former four-star recruit, was originally courted by UK in high school, though he ultimately picked Ohio State. He spent a year with the Buckeyes and appeared in just two games with a redshirt designation.

“Coach (Mark) Stoops, when I was in high school, he did a great job here,” said Henry-Young, who was rated as the No. 2 high school player in Ohio and in the top 150 in the nation in 2020. “I noticed the success here. Throughout when I was in college, I noticed he was building something different, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Hogan, a 6-4, 212- pounder, was also rated a four-star prospect out of high school. He threw just one pass in his lone season at Iowa but got a first-hand glimpse at the Cats’ program during the Citrus Bowl. It didn’t take long for him to want to see it up close.

“You walk into the locker room, and everyone’s dancing and laughing,” Hogan said. “Music’s playing when everybody’s lifting. Everybody just looked like they were having fun.

“There can be places where people are more strict, but I think there’s a lot of value in everybody wanting to be in the facility that day, everybody wanting to wake up and go be with those coaches and be in that weight room.”