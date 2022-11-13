Team Canada roster missing key defender

Team Canada will be without defender Doneil Henry at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.

The tournament begins on Nov. 20, while Canada starts its journey against Belgium on Nov. 23.

Doneil Henry was not officially named to the roster but will join the team in Qatar. Henry suffered an injury during warmups prior to Canada’s friendly against Bahrain on Nov. 11 and was a key part of Canada’s qualification run.

“He felt a little bit of tightness in his calf. He tried to push it a bit further and it led to a tear in there. He wasn’t able to create any explosivity,” Herdman said of Henry’s injury Sunday.

Scott Kennedy and Maxine Crepeau will also miss the tournament due to injury.

Atiba Hutchinson, Canada’s captain, recovered from injury in time to be named to Canada’s roster. Hutchinson has made 97 international appearances for Canada, the most ever for the men’s national side, and is a holdover from some of the darkest days in Canadian football. He will be one of the oldest players in the tournament this year, and it took until his fifth World Cup qualification cycle to play in the big dance.

All 32 teams had until Monday to name its final roster.

Canada plays one more exhibition game against Japan on Nov. 17 before heading to Qatar for the World Cup.

Here is the full roster:

Goalkeepers

Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade)

James Pantemis (CF Montreal)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

Defenders

Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor)

Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos)

Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

Kamal Miller (CF Montreal)

Steven Vitoria (Chaves)

Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

Midfielders

Stephen Eustáquio (Porto)

Liam Fraser (Deinze)

Atiba Hutchinson (Besitkas)

Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC)

Ismael Kone (CF Montreal)

Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)

Samuel Piette (CF Montreal)

David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone)

Forwards

Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge)

Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Jonathan David (Lille)

Junior Hoilett (Reading)

Cyle Larin (Club Brugge)

Liam Millar (Basel)

Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

