Teachers union head Randi Weingarten mocked for blasting DeSantis in ill-formed tweet

Teachers union boss Randi Weingarten lashed out at Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — firing off a tweet riddled with grammatical errors that accused the potential 2024 presidential hopeful of “banning everything he dislikes.”

“DeSantis should be fixated on the cost of living issues in Fla – housing is unaffordable, home insurance even worse, but instead he is exanding gun access, defunding, public schools, & banning everything he dislikes – teachers, journalists & the vulnerable,” Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, wrote Sunday.

Her claims — as well as the misspellings and misplaced commas in her tweet — generated criticism on social media, with DeSantis’ deputy press secretary arguing Weingarten should instead focus on why so many parents have left New York for the Sunshine State.

“Maybe it’s because they wanted to be as far away as possible from schools where Randi has influence,” Jeremy Redfern wrote on Twitter.





Weingarten’s grammar raised eyebrows on Twitter. rweingarten/Twitter





Weingarten ripped DeSantis for “exanding gun access, defunding, public schools, & banning everything he dislikes.” AFP via Getty Images

Carlos Lopez-Cantera, former lieutenant governor of Florida, ripped Weingarten for her spelling and grammar mistakes.

“My teachers always called me out for not proof reading my spelling and grammar, and they were right in doing so,” he tweeted. “Below is from the president of the national teacher’s union.”

Actor Dean Cain, meanwhile, quipped, “Why is she always commenting on everything? I thought she was the head of the mafia — I mean teacher’s union.”

Last week, Weingarten went viral for a speech on the student loan crisis in front of the Supreme Court described by critics as a “meltdown”

The teachers union prez punctuated her angry remarks to demonstrators with a series of wild body movements and frantic pointing gestures.





The teachers union president was likened to a Mafia boss by some on Twitter. Getty Images for People’s Rally to Cancel Student Debt

“This is what really pisses me off,” the former head of New York City’s United Federation of Teachers screamed.

“During the pandemic, we understood that small businesses were hurting, and we helped them, and it didn’t go to the Supreme Court to challenge it. Big businesses were hurting and we helped them, and it didn’t go to the Supreme Court to challenge it,” Weingarten said as she began to jump up and down.

“All of a sudden, when it’s about our students, they challenge it! The corporations challenge it! The student loan lenders challenge it! That is not right! That is not fair! And that is what we are fighting for when we say cancel student debt!,” she screamed, her voice cracking at times.