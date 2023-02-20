Teacher’s aide Caurey Rollins accused of licking boy’s feet

An elementary school teacher’s aide from Georgia has been arrested for allegedly tickling and licking the feet of a 7-year-old boy at an indoor trampoline park, authorities said.

Caurey Rollins, 25, was charged last week with non-aggravated child molestation in connection with the sickening incident that took place in January.

According to a probable cause affidavit cited by The Augusta Press, on Jan. 14, deputies were summoned to the Urban Air Adventure Park on Robert C. Daniel Parkway in Augusta, where a 7-year-old boy was spending time with a friend and the friend’s mother.

The child’s guardian told deputies that the 7-year-old was in a fenced-in play area when Rollins approached him, asked him to sit down in front of him and tickled his feet.

In an interview with the station WRDW, the victim’s guardian, Caitlin Phillips, said the child told her that Rollins licked his toes.

“(It’s) the pattern of predators. They find a way, they will revolve their whole life around their fantasy,” Phillips said.

But investigators later determined that the 25-year-old had not been with any relatives at the children’s venue, according to the affidavit.

Until recently, Rollins was employed as a physical education paraprofessional at the Glenn Hills Elementary School in Richmond County.

On Feb. 11, Rollins quit his job, citing in his resignation email obtained by WRDW “the situation at hand.”