Teacher wore ‘low cut’ outfit, ‘had sex’ with student after prom

A British high school teacher who allegedly slept with a student on prom night was reportedly wearing an inappropriate outfit at the event, sparking concern among her colleagues.

Melissa Tweedie faces being struck off the Scottish teaching registry for the romp, which purportedly occurred after the 2017 Gleniffer High School prom. At the time, she was 23, and the pupil was 18 years old.

At a General Teaching Council for Scotland hearing last week, the school’s deputy head, Heather Prentice, recalled that Tweedie was scantily clad on the night she and other teachers attended the prom in a professional capacity.

“I do remember it [her outfit] was quite loose, short, low cut,” Prentice testified, according to the Sun. “She looked like she was going on a night out.”

The deputy principal also recalled that Tweedie was dancing with a group of “all-male pupils” at the event and was “reluctant” to leave with the other teachers when the formalities were over.

Instead, the young PE teacher went with some of the students to a nearby nightclub, where she is alleged to have downed shots with them.

“Can we for a minute act like I’m not a teacher?” Tweedie is purported to have said to the group.

The teacher later accompanied the group to a nearby hotel, before she and the 18-year-old student allegedly ended up alone together and began kissing.

“We went downstairs and had sex in my room. She stayed the night, and we both left at 8 a.m.,” the anonymous student testified.

Tweedie is no longer teaching in Scotland. She is reportedly working as a yoga instructor in the United Arab Emirates.

“I feel really sorry for Miss Tweedie,” the student continued. “I had already handed in my leaver’s form [leaving school certificate]. In my eyes, it wasn’t a student event. This could have happened on a night out.”

Scottish Police have found that no criminal activity took place. Tweedie is now said to be working in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as a yoga instructor.