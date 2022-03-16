Teacher, student shot outside Boston school

A teacher and a 17-year-old student were shot outside a Boston school — and the shooter is still on the loose, according to police.

The gunplay in the parking lot of the TechBoston Academy around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday sent cops scrambling and forced school officials to shut down for the day on Wednesday, WBTS-TV said in a report.

Both the student and the 31-year-old teacher suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.

The manhunt for the shooter or shooters continued on Wednesday.

The two victims were standing with a group of others prior to a school event. Boston 25 News

“Obviously this is a very concerning and disturbing set of circumstances,” Boston Police Commissioner Greg Long told the station.

“Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they’re subjected to brazen and random acts of violence,” Long said. “This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Police said the two victims were standing with a group of others prior to a school event when the gunman opened fire from a nearby car, which then sped off.

Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius called the incident an "all hands on deck" situation.

The shooting forced school officials to shut down for the day. Boston 25 News

Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting, as the manhunt for the shooter or shooters continued on Wednesday.

“This is an unacceptable situation and we are going to do everything it takes to ensure each one of our schools, our parks, our communities are safe, welcoming homes all of our students deserve,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told WBZ-TV.

Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius called the incident an “all hands on deck” situation and dispatched a crisis team to the campus.