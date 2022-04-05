Teacher fired for using ‘dog whistle’ noise to punish kids

A Texas school district said Tuesday it fired a teacher who deployed a high-pitched noise to punish the class with a piercing sound that one student described as “torture.”

The teacher played a “dog whistle” YouTube video during one period of class at Leland Edge Middle School in Nevada, Texas, on March 2, Community Independent School District told The Post.

The first-year teacher, who has not been named, had been under investigation since a student informed the district police department about the noise the same day it was played in the classroom.

One parent said the teacher used the noise as a form of punishment, one parent told KXAS.

“I would understand if the teacher used it for a split second to gain the attention of the class but not for the excess of 40 minutes. Not when kids are begging you to stop,” parent Janice Lohrs told KXAS.

The school district had urged parents and students with knowledge of the incident to provide information through an anonymous tip line.

“She put on the ringing noise, everyone was covering their ears. One of them walked out of the classroom, one of them was yelling that it was torture and one was trying to unplug the computer,” student Zoey Lohrs told KXAS.

Leland Edge Middle School in Nevada, Texas. NBC DFW

The Community Independent School District did not disclose whether the teacher is under investigation. NBC DFW

Janice Lohrs said her child, Zoey (left), endured the teacher’s ringing noise for an “excess of 40 minutes,” according to KXAS. NBC DFW

The teacher allegedly played the ringing noise from YouTube videos designed for only children to hear. YouTube

The district confirmed the teacher was fired and said it was “possible” that the former employee would face criminal charges.

“The District will cooperate fully with local law enforcement agencies and the legal process. While CISD wants to be as open and honest as possible, we cannot comment further on this matter until the ongoing investigation has been concluded,” the district said in a statement.