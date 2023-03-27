Tèa Leoni Signs With Gersh – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Former Madam Secretary star Tèa Leoni has signed with Gersh for representation.

Leoni took a multi-year break following her six-season starring run as Elizabeth McCord in the CBS series Madam Secretary, which she also produced. She is now planning a return to acting and producing and may also venture into writing and directing.

In features, Leoni is known for Tower Heist, Ghost Town, You Kill Me, Fun with Dick and Jane, Flirting with Disaster, Deep Impact, Spanglish and The Family Man, among others.

Since 2001, Leoni has been a UNICEF Ambassador and in 2006, she became a National Board Member of the U.S. Fund, now UNICEF USA. Leoni is the third generation of her family working with UNICEF following in the footsteps of her grandmother, who co-founded the U.S. Fund for UNICEF in 1947 and served as its President for 25 years. In November 2007, she and her father, Tony Pantaleoni, received the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award for their dedicated service.

Leoni, who was previously at WME, continues to be repped by the law firm of Nelson Davis and Wolf-Kasteler PR.