TE sleepers, Bears preview & Liz says goodbye

Andy Behrens and Liz Loza, two lifelong Chicago Bears fans, spend some time previewing the team’s fantasy prospects as they head into training camp but not before talking about some of their favorite sleeper Tight Ends (including Cole Kmet!) and some TE draft strategy.

Later, Liz says goodbye to the podcast that she helped start and goodbye to the Yahoo Fantasy team.

