TCU rallies, stuns Arizona State with game winner in frantic final seconds

Mar 17, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles Jr. (1) dunks during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 TCU was on the ropes on Friday.

But the Horned Frogs mounted a late rally then secured a 72-70 win over 11-seed Arizona State, capping a frantic final minutes with a game winner in the game’s final seconds.

TCU extended a two-point lead to 70-67 lead with 24 seconds left on a free throw from All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. But a miss on the front end of the double bonus left the door open for the Sun Devils. Arizona State’s DJ Horne responded on the other end with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 70-70 with 15.6 seconds remaining.

But TCU’s JaKobe Coles had the last word. After a TCU timeout, the sophomore forward sunk a floater in traffic with 1.5 seconds left to give TCU a 72-70.

Arizona State’s desperation heave as time ticked down missed the mark, and the Horned Frogs advanced to the NCAA tournament’s second round. The Sun Devils watched their NCAA tournament end in heartbreak after controlling most of the second half.