TCU Horned Frogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Location: Los Angeles | When: Jan. 9 (8 p.m. ET) | TV: ESPN | Line: Georgia -13.5 | Total: 63.5

How these teams got here

Georgia: The Bulldogs are on the precipice of becoming the first team in College Football Playoff history to win back-to-back titles and join Alabama (2011 and 2012) as the only other back-to-back winner in the 2000s.

By now, you know how Stetson Bennett has gone from walk-on to Heisman finalist as he’s become one of the better quarterbacks in college football. The running game is a committee of do-it-all running back Kenny McIntosh, the steadiness of Daijuan Edwards and the explosiveness of Kendall Milton. And the receivers can pose mismatch problems all over the field with TEs Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington and WR Ladd McConkey.

The Bulldogs lost a ton of defensive talent from that 2021 national title team and simply reloaded. Smael Mondon Jr. became the team’s leading tackler. Malaki Starks emerged as a stellar defensive back and Jason Dumas-Johnson took a huge leap at linebacker. Oh, Georgia could also have the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL draft on its defensive line too. Interior lineman Jalen Carter has seven tackles for loss and three sacks in 12 games and can be college football’s most disruptive interior force.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are in the midst of one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history. After going 5-7 in 2021 and being widely picked to finish in the bottom half of the Big 12, TCU has just one loss and is a win away from the school’s first national title since 1938.

Like his fellow Heisman finalist Bennett, Max Duggan has his own unique journey to the top of college football. Duggan wasn’t even TCU’s starter at the beginning of the season.

While Georgia can be defined by dominance and four- and five-star recruits, the theme of TCU’s season is its persistence and an incredible ability to come back from double-digit deficits. The Horned Frogs found themselves losing to Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech during the middle of the season and won all of those contests. A last-second field goal was needed to beat a pesky Baylor team before TCU made it clear that it was heading to the playoff with a blowout of Iowa State. Even the lone loss of the season included a comeback. Kansas State beat TCU 31-28 in overtime to win the conference title but the Horned Frogs forced the extra period thanks to 11 points in the final eight minutes of regulation.

Betting breakdown

TCU is favored by a significant majority of bettors and that favoritism was the reason why the line moved to 12.5 after opening at 13.5. Then it moved back to 13.5 on Monday following a massive Georgia bet. The Horned Frogs are 10-3-1 against the spread this season while Georgia is 7-7. Bettors really like the over to hit too. The total opened at 61.5 and has moved up a point as over 80% of bets and cash at BetMGM are on the over.