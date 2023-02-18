TCU Horned Frogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball

ARLINGTON, Texas — After a 3-2 win over the Texas Longhorns to open the 2023 campaign, the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks are back in action against No. 15 TCU on Saturday night.
The Horned Frogs, who defeated No. 10 Vanderbilt 11-4 Friday, will start junior right-handed pitcher Cam Brown opposite Arkansas’ righty Will McEntire.
All games throughout the weekend will stream live on FloSports. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, as well as stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.
1. Tavian Josenberger, CF
2. Peyton Stovall, 2B
3. Caleb Cali, 3B
4. Brady Slavens, 1B
5. Jared Wegner, LF
6. Jace Bohrofen, RF
7. Kendall Diggs, DH
8. Hudson Polk, C
9. John Bolton, SS
McEntire finds himself in an early jam with two runners on and two out. Back-to-back knocks by Bishop and Boyers give the Horned Frogs a 3-0 lead before the Razorbacks even have a chance to bat.