TCU confident they can slow Michigan run game, but can they?

It is no secret what the identity of the Michigan offense is. Bully ball. Michigan will be patient, deliberate, and violent in the run game. With the best offensive line in the country, they will wear you down and even if you keep it close in the first half, the Wolverines will have more depth and power to win the game in the end. In a recent interview with Colin Cowherd, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes acknowledged what they are facing with the Michigan run game. “Anybody that plays Michigan probably is a little bit concerned of that,” said Dykes. “They’ve got a really good offensive line, it’s a strength of their football team.” So does that impact the strategy for TCU heading into the playoff matchup in the Fiesta Bowl? “That’s gonna be the big challenge for us — stopping the run and make the quarterback beat us. He’s certainly capable of doing it, but we gotta stop the run because that stops their offense.” Dykes is stating the obvious here, and he is hardly the first coach to say it. Arguably the biggest change is the acknowledgment that the quarterback you want to make beat you, JJ McCarthy, is in fact capable of doing that. The obvious reason for this is after Jim Knowles took the shut down the run and make McCarthy beat you strategy to the most extreme possible place, the Buckeyes gave up 3 long passing touchdowns to McCarthy, then in the 4th quarter the run game beat them anyway with 85 and 75-yard touchdown runs by Donovan Edwards. TCU wants to shut down Michigan’s run game, but can they? And why are they confident they can?

Michigan is Texas? Not close

Earlier this week on Twitter, comments from TCU DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson had TCU and Michigan fans talking. Is Michigan basically Texas?

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVENV

P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVENVPC9hPiBz

dGFyIERCIFRyZeKAmVZpdXMgSG9kZ2VzLVRvbWxpbnNvbiBsaWtlbnMgTWlj

aGlnYW7igJlzIG9mZmVuc2Ug4oCUIHRoZWlyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v

dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9DRlA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9

dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDRlA8L2E+IHNlbWlmaW5hbCBvcHBvbmVudCDigJQg

dG8gdGhlIFRleGFzIExvbmdob3Jucy48YnI+PGJyPlBhc3MgWWFyZHM8YnI+

TUlDSCDigJQgMjczNjxicj5URVgg4oCUIDI3Njk8YnI+PGJyPkNvbXBsZXRp

b25zPGJyPk1JQ0gg4oCUIDIxNzxicj5URVgg4oCUIDIxNzxicj48YnI+UGFz

cyBURHM8YnI+TUlDSCDigJQgMjI8YnI+VEVYIOKAlCAyMTxicj48YnI+WWFy

ZHMgUGVyIENhcnJ5PGJyPk1JQ0gg4oCUIDUuNjQ8YnI+VEVYIOKAlCA1LjM8

YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ0ZQbGF5b2Zm

P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ0ZQbGF5b2Zm

PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dmYWE/cmVmX3Ny

Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHdmYWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j

by9PQld3NUFDUjcyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT0JXdzVBQ1I3MjwvYT48

L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb25haCBKYXZhZCAoQEpvbmFoSmF2YWQpIDxhIGhyZWY9

Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9uYWhKYXZhZC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTI3

OTg1MjA3NjE4NzY0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAy

MCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo

dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz

ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I am going to ignore the cherry-picked stats and focus more on the game Texas and TCU played, because that is what have the Horned Frogs confident. Texas is led by running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson won the Doak Walker Award over Michigan’s Blake Corum and was listed next to Corum in nearly every postseason All-American and Award list. They were clearly the two best running backs in the country this season. Obviously TCU will be dealing with Donovan Edwards instead of Corum in the Fiesta Bowl, but with 401 yards rushing and 3 TDs in the last two games, he has proven a worthy replacement. When TCU played Texas earlier this season, TCU held Robinson to 29 yards. It was Robinson’s only conference game where he didn’t top 100 yards. Impressive for TCU, but is there more to the story? On November 13, TCU beat Texas 17-10. It was easily the best performance of the season for the TCU defense. Again, Robinson was held to 29 yards but QB Quinn Ewers also went 17/39 for only 171 yards and 1 interception. This is the first obvious breaking point, Ewers threw the ball 39 times. Robinson had only 12 carries. I don’t think there is world where JJ throws 40 times and Donovan carries the ball less than 15 times. On Texas’ first drive, they threw the ball to Xaiver Worthy on first down. Two short runs left the Longhorns with a 4th and 1. Robinson got the ball and was stuffed. On their second drive, a three and out and Robinson didn’t touch the ball. Next drive, two carries for Robinson another three and out. Robinson started the next drive with his best run, 8 yards, but Ewers threw an interception. Texas got their first 1st down at the end of the 2nd quarter, 5 play drive, no carries for Robinson. Next drive, another three and out, only one carry for Robinson. With 5 minutes left in the third quarter, down 10-0, Texas gets its first scoring drive.12 plays 71 yards with 9 Ewers passes and only 1 Robinson carry. 3rd quarter TCU leads Texas 10-3. Texas was now all in on the passing game, and Robinson would have only one more carry the rest of the way

Simply put, Texas gave up on the run game. If Ewers doesn’t throw the interception after Robinson’s 8-yard run, who knows, maybe it is a different ball game. No one is going to say Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s philosophy is anything close to that of Jim Harbaugh. Again, when it comes to the run game, Michigan’s plan is to wear you down. They don’t mind the tough short carries early in the game because they believe it will pay dividends later. In the passing game, Michigan isn’t looking for the deep shot on every drive, they are looking for what the defense gives you. Against Ohio State, with their defense in Cover 0 and press, the deep shot was there and they took it. TCU runs a 3-3-5 defense which already has its own defects against the run game. But against the passing game, it is built to let Michigan thrive in the short passing windows. Colston Loveland at a recent media availability said, “”They like to drop a lot of guys in coverage, don’t bring much pressure, so we’re gonna take advantage of that.” TCU is really good football team, but so much of college football is about matchups. This is a really bad matchup for the Horned Frogs. They are confident because they think they see Texas in Michigan, but beyond the seasons of Robinson and Corum, the comparisons simply aren’t there. Texas doesn’t have the best offensive line in the country. They don’t have the run game style or attack that Michigan has, and they definitely don’t have the commitment to the run game that Michigan has. Iowa, Penn State, Ohio State, Purdue. Run defenses all year Michigan has exposed with big time performances. Only thing missing is Urban Meyer saying TCU will slow down the Michigan run game right before kickoff. The rest, we’ve seen the story all year.