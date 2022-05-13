TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series HD Smart TV is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No need to wait till Memorial Day for a half-off deal. Meet your next TV. (Photo: TCL)

We’re always on the hunt for great TV deals — and we just found a treasure. Right now, you can score the TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series HD Smart TV for just $150 on Amazon, down from $350. And it’s super-popular, too: Over 29,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating.

Eye-popping color

So what makes this TV so special? It features a brilliant 40-inch LED display with Full HD resolution. Simply put, colors are vivid and black levels are dark — instead of murky and dull. Amazon shoppers even love its included remote.

“This smart TV has endless viewing capabilities,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Picture quality is excellent and configurations are user friendly. What my family and I like the most is the TVs remote. It fits perfectly in all our hands. And you can actually reach every single button within your thumb.”

It’s a fantastic size for a bedroom or guest room, as well as a first TV for someone moving into a new home. Trust us, it’s sharp enough to impress.

$150 $350 at Amazon

A set fit for a living room…at a dorm room–TV price. (Photo: TCL)

Roku built-in

Want to stream Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse? There’s a built-in Roku (no need to hook up a separate box or stick), so you get more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and much more. The TV comes with three HDMI ports to connect a Blu-ray player, video game console and sound bar for deeper and richer audio.

“The Roku OS works far faster than the Roku stick I had for a smaller TV I don’t use anymore. I like that it powers up to that simple, customizable Roku screen,” added another satisfied shopper.

The HD TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so instead of scrolling through a grid of icons trying to find something to watch, you can use one of the voice assistants (via Echo Dot or Google Home Mini) instead. Just say, “Hey Alexa (or Google), play Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Netflix” and you’ll be magically whisked away to watch Miles Morales become the next Spider-Man.

Story continues

“I was looking for something nice for my room that was reasonably priced. I’m so happy I found this TV. The smart portion is very easy to use,” shared another five-star shopper. “The picture is very clear and I got a little soundbar to go with it. Nice bang for my buck.”

With a picture quality so crisp and clear, it pays to jump on this sale before it’s gone.

$150 $350 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $127 (was $250), amazon.com

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Android TV, $358 (was $600), amazon.com

AuKing Mini Projector 2022, $90 (was $100), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $370 (was $560), amazon.com

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar, $40 (was $45), amazon.com

Hisense HS205 2.0ch Sound Bar, $60 (was $100), amazon.com

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $159), amazon.com

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com

sephia SP3060 Earbuds Wired in-Ear Headphones, $15 (was $20), amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $250), amazon.com

Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $30 (was $50), amazon.com

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (was $350), amazon.com

Tablet and tech deals:

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $105 (was $140), amazon.com

Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Fire HD 8 tablet, $50 (was $90), amazon.com

Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $7 (was $10), amazon.com

Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com

Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

ColorCoral Rechargeable Computer Vacuum Keyboard Cleaner, $27 (was $30), amazon.com

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $180 (was $274), amazon.com

Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum, $140 (was $230), amazon.com

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $10 (was $20), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Holstein Housewares Non-Stick Omelet & Frittata Maker, $24 (was $30), amazon.com

Chefman Air Fryer, $64 (was $100), amazon.com

The Original Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker, $17 (was $20), amazon.com

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo, $185 (was $350), amazon.com

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver 8-piece Set, $27 (was $34), amazon.com

Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $14 (was $20), amazon.com

EZ Off Jar Opener, $23 (was $26), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask 12-pack, $11.50 (was $17), amazon.com

M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $19 (was $50), amazon.com

Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com

Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $30), amazon.com

Exerscribe Red Light Therapy for Face and Body, $80 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, $8 (was $34), amazon.com

Aroeve Air Purifier, $60 (was $76), amazon.com

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com

Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test, $15 (was $25), amazon.com

Chgd KN95 Face Mask 30-pack, $7 (was $40), amazon.com

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.