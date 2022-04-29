TCA Summer Press Tour Plans In-Person Return In 2022 – The Hamden Journal

Organizers of the Television Critics Association’s annual summer press tour told members Friday that this year’s event will return to in-person status at the end of July.

The 2022 Summer Press Tour is now scheduled for July 27-August 13 at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena. The annual TCA Awards will be held August 6.

The TCA said members who attend will be required to show proof of full vaccination including boosters, along with KN95, KF94, or N95 masks to be worn indoors.

Organizers said the plans were formulated based on feedback from a member survey and network partners.

The TCA’s annual summer and winter editions of the press tour, which showcases a mix of upcoming and existing programs from broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and digital outlets via panels featuring casts and creatives, has been in virtual mode since the start of the pandemic.

The last in-person TCA was in January 2020, just ahead of the widespread Covid shutdown.