TCA Returning To In-Person Panels In January; CBS, Fox And CW Will Skip Event – The Hamden Journal

Television Critics Tour will resume in-person panels in January, but not everyone is coming back to the party at The Landham Huntington in Pasadena.

Fox and CBS — both of which have virtual panels planned for December and January — will be a no-show, as well as The CW. Half of the press tour is Disney.

The TCA president told members in an email that production changes, as well as lighter midseason slates and “organizational transitions” are the reason for some outlets skipping the confab.

Amazon is currently off the list, but things could change. And there’s only one day for the cable nets.

Here’s the schedule:

Jan. 9: Paramount+

Jan. 10: CTAM

Jan. 11: ABC/Freeform

Jan. 12: FX

Jan. 13: Disney+/DisneyBranded TV/NatGeo

Jan. 14: Hulu/Onyx Collective

Jan. 15: NBC Universal

Jan. 16, 17: PBS

Jan. 18: Apple TV+

TCA will follow Covid protocols by requiring proof of vaccination and use of masks during the panels.

In July, the annual event was forced to go all virtual after several outlets pulled out at the last minute amid concerns over the recent surge of Covid infections in Los Angeles County. After two years of virtual press conferences, TCA members were looking forward to returning to in-person sessions at The Langham in Pasadena.