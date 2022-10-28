TBrian Wittenstein Exits Hyperion Following Misconduct Allegation – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Wittenstein has left the Hyperion Talent Agency. According to multiple sources, it all came down quickly this week. I hear a client of his approached the leadership of Hyperion, launched and run by former UTA agent Ryan Bartlett, with a complaint about inappropriate behavior by Wittenstein.

Details are sketchy but according to sources, whatever Wittenstein did had made her uncomfortable. Word is that the due diligence over the sexual misconduct allegation uncovered previous instances, and Wittenstein was let go. He was escorted out of the building Wednesday. Wittenstein’ presence was immediately removed from Hyperion’s IMDb Pro pages.

“Brian Wittenstein is no longer an employee of Hyperion Talent Agency. We have no further comment at this time,” the agency said in a statement to The Hamden Journal.

Wittenstein also would not comment on the circumstances surrounding his exit, but claimed it was amicable.

“I have amicably parted ways with Hyperion Talent Agency to pursue other opportunities. I have no further comment at this time,” he said in a statement.

Wittenstein had been at Hyperion for awhile and had a solid roster of working actor clients. I hear at least some of them could follow him to where he lands.